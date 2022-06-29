Lewis Hamilton Demands Action After Ex F1 Champion Nelson Piquet Uses Racial Slur About Him

Lewis Hamilton has said “the time has come for action” after a video emerged with the three-times F1 world champion Nelson Piquet using racist language when speaking about the British driver. Piquet used the term in an interview that was conducted last year but which was released publicly on Monday night. Formula One and Hamilton’s Mercedes team had already condemned Piquet on Tuesday morning but Hamilton reacted with anger via Twitter, stating: “It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.”



