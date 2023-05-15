Lewis Hamilton Does A 180 Now Says He Would Love To Dabble In Indy Car Racing

Things haven't gone according to plan recently for seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton. Despite Mercedes' recent slump, he remains focused on helping the team get back to winning shape—especially as the two negotiate a contract extension. But while Hamilton isn't eager to leave F1 for another series, it appears that he also wouldn't mind taking out an IndyCar racer for a few laps. Speaking to the media at the Miami F1 GP, Hamilton expressed his curiosity about IndyCar, though he specifically highlighted the "old-school" race cars without the windscreen.



