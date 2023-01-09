Lewis Hamilton Signs New F1 Contract With Mercedes Through 2025

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has announced that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will remain with the team through the 2025 Formula 1 season. The pair of agreements keep the driver duo locked in at Mercedes until the end of the current rules cycle. Mercedes had little reason to make a change unless Hamilton decided to retire. Though that might be the case after this contract, the seven-time world champion will turn 40 just before the 2025 season. “We dream everyday of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal. Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honour to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.” “We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again. I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do.”



