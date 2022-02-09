Lewis Hamilton Takes Back Dismissive Comments Made About Red Bull F1 Years Earlier

Back in 2011, when Red Bull was just getting warmed up as a Formula One team, Lewis Hamilton famously dismissed their chances of ever competing with the likes of Ferrari or McLaren, going as far as to call them “just a drinks company.”



Red Bull went on to dominate the early 2010s, winning four consecutive double world titles thanks to Sebastian Vettel’s efforts. Of course, when the V6 hybrid era began in 2014, it was Mercedes that leapfrogged everyone else.



Today, things look a bit different, with Red Bull once again back on top, followed closely by Ferrari and then Mercedes at a distance. When asked by Motorsport what he thought about Max Verstappen’s performance in 2022, Hamilton chose instead to praise Red Bull as a team.



Read Article