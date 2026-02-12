Lewis Hamilton Throws Ice On New Generation Of Formula 1 Cars

Lewis Hamilton has claimed the new generation of Formula 1 cars is slower than those competing in GP2, now known as Formula 2. The 2026 cars are massively different to their predecessors, with a shorter wheelbase, simplified front and rear wings, and active aerodynamics replacing DRS.

One of the key differences is the removal of ground effect, a key part of the previous generation of cars. However the ground effect along with the complicated floors made them difficult to race and physically demanding for drivers.

Also different is a brand-new generation of power units, which sees the removal of the MGU-H and the addition of a larger battery, creating a near 50-50 split with the internal combustion engine.