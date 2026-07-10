Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F40 Comes Out Of The Closet After Restoration

Agent009 submitted on 10/7/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:58:13 AM

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The F40 is tremendously collectible by default, and then there's the F40 that Lewis Hamilton meticulously resurrected with the help of Maranello's official restoration and heritage department. The seven-time Formula 1 champ has now shown the full restoration process of his 1991 model on video, and the interesting part isn't merely how the Prancing Horse brought the V8-powered supercar back to life.
       
The interesting part is what Hamilton and company found when he went looking for an example worth adding to his collection. He wanted a car with a story, finding one that had essentially stopped living in 1991. The first owner collected the F40 that year, drove it a mere 69 kilometers (43 miles), then parked it. According to Hamilton, it never started once during its 35-year-long slumber.


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Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F40 Comes Out Of The Closet After Restoration

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