Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F40 Comes Out Of The Closet After Restoration

The F40 is tremendously collectible by default, and then there's the F40 that Lewis Hamilton meticulously resurrected with the help of Maranello's official restoration and heritage department. The seven-time Formula 1 champ has now shown the full restoration process of his 1991 model on video, and the interesting part isn't merely how the Prancing Horse brought the V8-powered supercar back to life. The interesting part is what Hamilton and company found when he went looking for an example worth adding to his collection. He wanted a car with a story, finding one that had essentially stopped living in 1991. The first owner collected the F40 that year, drove it a mere 69 kilometers (43 miles), then parked it. According to Hamilton, it never started once during its 35-year-long slumber.



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