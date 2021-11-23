Lewis Hamilton's Focus Turns To Being Ruthless And Cold Blooded For Brazil F1 Race

The challenge faced by Lewis Hamilton in Brazil triggered a reaction that allows him to ruthlessly perform at a higher level, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Hamilton set the fastest time in qualifying at Interlagos but was later disqualified when his car failed scrutineering due to a failed part of the rear wing. With Max Verstappen therefore starting first, Hamilton faced a tough task from the back of the grid but rose to fifth in the Sprint before winning the grand prix itself from 10th, backing that up with pole and victory in Qatar to reduce Verstappen’s championship lead to eight points.