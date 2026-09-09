Lexus Begins Dropping The UX In Some Markets Allowing BMW To Scoop Up the Pieces

Agent009 submitted on 9/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:38:55 AM

Views : 254 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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For the 2019 model year, Lexus introduced its tiniest SUV to the US lineup: the UX. It was closely related to the Toyota Corolla, and arrived to take on small models from competitors such as the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. It hasn't been a major player in the market, but it has helped Lexus have a full line.
 
Now, about seven years later, the little UX may be at death's door.
 
Australian car news publication Drive noticed that the Japanese Lexus consumer site had a new message about the UX. The message said that production of the UX will be ending in February 2027. Additionally, the company has already closed the order books on a color option and a trim.


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Lexus Begins Dropping The UX In Some Markets Allowing BMW To Scoop Up the Pieces

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