Lexus Begins Dropping The UX In Some Markets Allowing BMW To Scoop Up the Pieces

For the 2019 model year, Lexus introduced its tiniest SUV to the US lineup: the UX. It was closely related to the Toyota Corolla, and arrived to take on small models from competitors such as the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. It hasn't been a major player in the market, but it has helped Lexus have a full line.

Now, about seven years later, the little UX may be at death's door.

Australian car news publication Drive noticed that the Japanese Lexus consumer site had a new message about the UX. The message said that production of the UX will be ending in February 2027. Additionally, the company has already closed the order books on a color option and a trim.