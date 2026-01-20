Lexus Begins Slashing EV Prices In The UK To Combat The Chinese

Do you have your eye on the Lexus RZ electric crossover in the United Kingdom? Well, you should know that the lineup has become more affordable overall, with the automaker slashing the prices by up to 14%.



According to the car manufacturer, the base Premium trim level version of the RZ 350e can now be had from £48,365 (equaling 64,855$) with the 18-inch wheels, and opting for the 20-inch alloys means coughing out a minimum of £48,565 ($65,120). These models are 10 and 12 percent cheaper than before, respectively.