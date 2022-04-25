Lexus Believes It Can Go Head To Head With The BMW X7 With Upcoming TX SUV Flagship

As a result, the company is now looking to expand the lineup by introducing a new flagship crossover. The model is understood to have been christened the Lexus TX, AutoNews reports, quoting unnamed sources, and it will be a direct rival to the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.



The luxury cruiser will have three rows of seats and will sit above the RX L, sporting a bigger footprint. Dealers have demanded such a vehicle for quite some time now, and if the report is correct, then it will launch towards the end of next year or in early 2024. Nonetheless, until official confirmation,xx we’d take everything with the proverbial pinch of salt, including its rumored construction.



