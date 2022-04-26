Lexus Believes It Can Sell 1 Million Electrified Vehicles By 2030

Lexus is part of Toyota, and just like its parent brand, it has not invested as much into electric vehicles as other names . It currently has two electric models on offer, only one of which is a bespoke EV, but according to a new report, it has huge ambitions to sell 1-million per year by the end of the decade. The manufacturer created a new division within the company called Lexus Electrified, and tasked it specifically with coming up with a plan for it to go electric. This was announced in 2019, along with a series of design studies that hinted at a new range of very sporty electric vehicles - the first of these to be launched is a spiritual successor to the original Lexus LFA, previewed by the Electrified Sport concept. Automotive News quotes Takashi Watanabe, chief engineer of Lexus Electrified and also formerly the chief engineer behind the LC coupe, who explained how Lexus wants to go gas-free and some of the challenges it has faced so far. He said



Read Article