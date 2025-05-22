Lexus Believes The New ES Sedan Has What It Takes To Challenge The Germans In Europe

The Lexus ES has never been Europe’s sedan of choice, but the Japanese brand is clearly determined to change that with the latest generation. After debuting globally at the Shanghai Auto Show in China, the ES is making its European premiere a month later, hoping to give heavy hitters like the BMW 5-Series, Mercedes E-Class, and Audi A6 a run for their money. A fixture in the Lexus lineup since 1989, the ES has had a rather slow and steady European introduction, making its way into Eastern Europe in 2010 and arriving in Western Europe only in late 2018. It was seen as an indirect successor to the now-discontinued GS, though many might argue it never quite found its European groove.



