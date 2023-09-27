Lexus Boss Insists Budget Minded LBX Hybrid Won't Hurt Brand's Premium Image

Agent009 submitted on 9/27/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:25 AM

Views : 256 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The new Lexus LBX won't damage the Japanese brand's premium image despite its rather budget pricing, its UK boss has told Autocar.
 
Available in five trim levels, ranging from £29,995 to £39,000, the new crossover has instead been created to give Lexus a footing in the burgeoning premium crossover market.
 
“I don’t think it will damage the brand,” said Chris Hayes. “The residual value of a Lexus is every bit as important to us as the price of the vehicle. So we're extremely frugal about our volume management. I don't think that visual price is the most important.”


Read Article


Lexus Boss Insists Budget Minded LBX Hybrid Won't Hurt Brand's Premium Image

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)