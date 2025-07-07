Lexus Builds A Performance SUV Capable Of Trouncing The Germans But Limits Production To 100 Units

Sometimes automakers build cars not because they have to, but because they can, and because it’s fun. The Lexus LBX Morizo RR is one such model. The standard LBX is already a solid subcompact crossover, but Lexus decided to give it a serious performance twist by borrowing the 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the GR Yaris and GR Corolla.

The result is the Morizo RR, a small SUV that balances the punch and agility of Gazoo Racing’s performance ethos with the polish and composure expected from Lexus. Now, there’s an even more exclusive version of Lexus’ punchy rival to the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 in the mix.