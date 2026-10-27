Lexus Builds A Stick Shift 300HP Performance SUV But America Can't Have It

America is Lexus's most important market — it's the very reason Toyota created the Lexus brand in the first place. So when a Lexus model skips the U.S. entirely, it's worth asking why. Right now, only two Lexus models aren't sold stateside: the LM, a JDM-flavored luxury hybrid minivan, and the LBX, a compact city crossover that most American buyers would probably overlook — except for one version. The LBX Morizo RR Edition packs the same turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder found in the GR Corolla, offers a six-speed manual transmission, and represents exactly the kind of driver's car Lexus desperately needs in its lineup. Here's what it is, why it hasn't crossed the Pacific, and why that might be about to change.



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