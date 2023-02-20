Lexus Chief Rules Out High Performance Electric Model Because RZ Will Be A Hard Sell To Begin With

Lexus set tongues wagging when it revealed a 402-horsepower RZ Sport concept at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, but at the international launch of the all-electric Lexus RZ, the brand dashed our hopes of whether such a concept might spawn a production RZ F Sport variant. CarBuzz spoke to Lexus Product Marketing manager Sakiko Aono to see whether an expansion of the current lineup was in the cards, but Aono indicated that this is not part of the brand's current plans. The RZ will continue to be offered in just two trims with the same battery and range.

However, Aono did not provide comment on whether a less-powerful single-motor variant was in the works, after CarBuzz discovered a trademark with the EUIPO and USPTO last year for an RZ 300e model.



