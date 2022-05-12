Lexus Claims To Reinvent The EV With A Manual Transmission Option

Agent009 submitted on 12/5/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:58:30 PM

Views : 464 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lexus Electrified to reinvent the driving experience.

That's the heading on the latest release from the Japanese luxury automaker, and it has now spilled more details on just how it will do that, with the brand's recent media forum in Brussels providing a simple takeaway: "All future development will be based on the principle of leveraging electrification to reinvent the driving experience. We want our vehicles to be truly enjoyable to drive."

Those are the words of Pascal Ruch of Lexus Europe. Although many of the technologies the company is working on will be initially presented on an SUV, their benefits will be felt in all cars - including electric supercars - to come.



Read Article


Lexus Claims To Reinvent The EV With A Manual Transmission Option

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)