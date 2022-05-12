Lexus Claims To Reinvent The EV With A Manual Transmission Option

Lexus Electrified to reinvent the driving experience.

That's the heading on the latest release from the Japanese luxury automaker, and it has now spilled more details on just how it will do that, with the brand's recent media forum in Brussels providing a simple takeaway: "All future development will be based on the principle of leveraging electrification to reinvent the driving experience. We want our vehicles to be truly enjoyable to drive."

Those are the words of Pascal Ruch of Lexus Europe. Although many of the technologies the company is working on will be initially presented on an SUV, their benefits will be felt in all cars - including electric supercars - to come.