Lexus Considers Dropping Land Cruiser Platform For Own Rugged Luxury Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser, the company’s off-road-oriented SUV, is getting the ax in the US after the 2021 model year. Toyota isn’t entirely giving up on large, go-anywhere models, though. There are rumors of a next-gen model in development, though details about it are scarce at the moment. However, a new report from Automotive News suggests that a replacement for the iconic off-roader could arrive in the US with a Lexus badge.

The publication spoke with Jack Hollis, head of Toyota Motor North America automotive operations, last month about the exploding popularity of off-road SUVs and crossovers. He said that customers desire brands to offer more options, adding that it’d be ”silly” for Lexus to not follow suit in expanding its portfolio. While Hollis admitted there’s room for a Land Cruiser-like offering in the Lexus lineup, there is nothing yet set in stone. However, Lexus Head Andrew Gilleland told the Automotive News that there is room for the brand to grow.