Lexus Dealer Uses Tesla Model 3 Interior In Safety Ad

It's still completely unclear why a New Zealand Lexus dealership used an image of a Tesla Model 3 in a safety ad on its Facebook page, and the dealer has since taken it down. However, it's exceedingly clear that the lady in the photo is sitting in a Model 3, rather than a Lexus product. When we first heard about this, we thought perhaps Lexus was using a Model 3 in some sort of safety testing capacity. We immediately imagined someone from the dealership driving the Tesla or at least talking about it, with specific references to its safety features. Instead, it was simply an image of a woman sitting in a Model 3, though there's no actual reference to the Tesla. At this point, people are speculating that it was likely a mistake by the social media team at the dealer, since it was removed and replaced with a different image.



Read Article