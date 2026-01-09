Lexus Debuts A Revamped NX With More Range, Less Buttons And A Nurburgring-Honed Suspension

The Lexus NX has gained a new plug-in-hybrid powertrain that brings a significant boost in electric range as part of the SUV’s first major update since it arrived in the UK four years ago.

The NX 450h+, which was Lexus’s first PHEV, will now be capable of more than 62 miles on electric power alone, up from the previous 45 miles. This is thanks to a new 23kWh battery pack – an increase in capacity of 5kWh – as well as new electricals that improve efficiency.

The changes also bring an extra 1bhp, for a combined 303bhp, and the ability to tow up to 1500kg.