Lexus Debuts A Revamped NX With More Range, Less Buttons And A Nurburgring-Honed Suspension

Agent009 submitted on 9/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:30:26 AM

Views : 468 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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The Lexus NX has gained a new plug-in-hybrid powertrain that brings a significant boost in electric range as part of the SUV’s first major update since it arrived in the UK four years ago.
 
The NX 450h+, which was Lexus’s first PHEV, will now be capable of more than 62 miles on electric power alone, up from the previous 45 miles. This is thanks to a new 23kWh battery pack – an increase in capacity of 5kWh – as well as new electricals that improve efficiency.
 
The changes also bring an extra 1bhp, for a combined 303bhp, and the ability to tow up to 1500kg. 


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Lexus Debuts A Revamped NX With More Range, Less Buttons And A Nurburgring-Honed Suspension

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