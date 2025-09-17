Lexus Debuts Glam LX Concept With A Beauty Salon In The Back Seat

Call it brash, tacky, and a Barbie tribute all you want. But the much-beloved Lexus LX is so practical and spacious that you can easily fit a walk-in closet to be envious of in the trunk. This is evident now, thanks to the Glam LX concept vehicle. Rest assured, if you grew up riding pink electric toy Jeeps, it turns out you've been one-upped by Lexus of all people.

From the outside, you can immediately tell something's different about this LX. It looks more like something a pop princess would drive around in after their first big smash hit, but it isn't all about flashy displays of conventional feminine colors. Thanks to a pearl symphony exterior wrap supplied by Complete Customs in Texas, the exterior of this Lexus shines just a touch brighter than a normal factory paint job. Plus, some real design credentials are behind the unique exterior designed for this LX concept, as detailed by Lisa McQueen, Senior Manager of Marketing at Lexus.



