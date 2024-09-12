Lexus Delays Generation Of Long Range EVs Until 2027

Toyota has long been regarded as a bit of a slow mover in the electric vehicle race, but it’s proving that it’s anything but predictable. At the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, the company made a splash by unveiling two striking Lexus EVs, with promises of their arrival in 2026. Yet, just 14 months later, a new report indicates those plans are now on hold.
 
According to a report from Japan’s NHK, production of the Lexus LF-ZC and LF-ZL have now be postponed until mid-2027. Unlike many of its competitors, who are slowing EV rollouts due to demand concerns, Toyota’s delay appears to stem from a more strategic reason. The company is taking extra time to refine its manufacturing processes, particularly the implementation of gigacasting.
 


