Lexus Discounts RZ 450e Electric SUV By $15,000

Prospective buyers eyeing the Lexus RZ 450e in the US this November are in for a pleasant surprise, with a substantial $15,000 discount available in leasing deals. This levels the playing field in terms of leasing cost between the fully electric SUV and the Lexus RX, despite the RZ 450e having an MSRP at least $10,000 higher.



The newly introduced $15,000 discount for the RZ, unveiled in November, represents the most substantial price reduction to date, surpassing the previous $10,000 discount offered in July.





