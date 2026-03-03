Lexus Dropped The UX 300e And No One Noticed

It appears that Lexus has just killed off its first all-electric model. Its first EV was a short-range version, sold in China, Japan, and Europe. The Lexus UX 300e was based on the smallest Lexus sold in most markets, and it was never particularly popular. If buyers want their Japanese luxury cars all-electric going forward, they'll need to step up to the larger and pricier RZ instead.

News of the UX 300e's disappearance comes from Auto Express, and it shows just how unloved the EV was. Someone at the site noticed the model was gone from the company's website so they reached out to Lexus UK. Someone there pointed out that it was removed from the market "in late 2025."



