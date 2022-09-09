Lexus Drops The V6 In The RX SUV - Replaces With Four Cylinder Engine

The original Lexus RX made a huge impact on the crossover segment. It served as the first luxury offering in the space and fed an untapped appetite in the market. Now it’s entering its fifth generation and the all-new 2023 Lexus RX is aiming to make another big impact. This time, though, the luxury crossover market is so big that the RX has a lot more work to do to keep up with or overtake its rivals. Gone is the V6 and in its place are a trio of different four-cylinder powertrains, each with its own transmission.



