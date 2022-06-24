Lexus EV LFA Is Shown Off At Goodwood - Is This The Right Direction?

Lexus is developing an electric supercar to serve as a spiritual successor to the LFA, due for launch by 2030, and has shown off the concept version in public for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Originally shown as part of the shock unveiling of 15 new Toyota and Lexus EV concepts, the supercar will be one of the EVs launched by Lexus as it ramps up to phasing out combustion. It will make its public debut in Sussex from 23-26 June alongside the all-new Lexus RZ450e electric SUV and the updated version of the Lexus UX 300e crossover.



Lexus will offer an EV in all segments by 2030, by which point it will sell only electric cars in China, Europe and North America, and in 2035 it will end ICE car sales altogether.





