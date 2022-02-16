Lexus Edges Out BMW As Most Considered Luxury Car Brand

Kelley Blue Book publishes a study it calls the Brand Watch Luxury Report every quarter that looks at buyers’ consideration for the various premium car brans that are available in the US. In its Q4 2021 report, KBB found that Tesla is in third place in these standings for the firs time in seven years, behind BMW and Lexus. BMW was actually first in the previous iteration of this market study, but it has since been surpassed by Lexus and Tesla is closing in fast. Both had a brand consideration percentage of 19 percent, which has now risen to 20 percent, while for Tesla the percentage has grown from 15 percent to 18 percent, noting an accelerated shift in buyers’ consideration.



