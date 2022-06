Lexus’s European sales have taken a hit since the start of the war in Ukraine.



The Japanese car manufacturer sold a total of 72,441 vehicles across Europe last year. Of these, 19,638 sales were made in Russia and 1,881 were recorded in Ukraine. Since the invasion of Ukraine, however, Lexus has stopped importing vehicles into Russia.



Just 1,738 new Lexus vehicles were sold in Russia from the start of the year through April. That represents a 76 per cent decline from the year prior.



Read Article