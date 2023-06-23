Lexus Expected To Enter 2026 24 Hours Of Le Mans

Toyota’s commitment to motorsports was cemented at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon with the unveiling of the Gazoo Racing (GR) GT3 Concept. Now, Toyota’s World Endurance Championship (WEC) team director, Rob Leupen, has given us more details to consider.

Although Toyota was reported to be preparing the racecar for a 2025 race debut, a year after the WEC opened a category up to GT3 cars, that launch appears to have been delayed to help the competition car’s schedule line up better with the roadgoing version.

“Everybody knows we are developing a car, and this car will come to race in Europe in 2026,” Leupen told Motorsport.com. “The date is in alignment with the road car side, which is following the philosophy of Toyota to have a motorsport-bred car on the road. This is moving forward at the moment.”