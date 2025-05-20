Lexus Fails To Find Significant Range With 2026 RX F Sport EV SUV

As if on cue, two luxury car brands owned by Japanese carmakers released several refreshed vehicles for the 2026 model year this week. Whereas Nissan's Infiniti focused on the QX60 SUV, Toyota's Lexus presented both the IS 500 Ultimate Edition and the RZ electric SUV – and it's this latter nameplate that's the focus of our attention in this here story.

The RZ has been around for just two years, having been introduced by Lexus in 2023 as yet another model built on the e-TNGA platform tailored specifically to support electric vehicles, and as it's first-ever globally available, purpose-built battery-electric vehicle.



The model is, thus, quite a novel proposition on the market, but its youth hasn't stopped Lexus from giving it a refresh a couple of years in.