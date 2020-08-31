Lexus Files For LBX Trademark - Is A Yaris Based Mini Crossover In Your Future?

On August 5th, Toyota registered a European trademark for LBX . What really placed it on our radars is the discovery, a few days later, of a corresponding Lexus LBX trademark filed the same day in Israel. Notably, it has yet to be filed in the U.S.

What could a Lexus LBX be? Several of our forums members suggested it might be a new infotainment system, perhaps a successor of sorts to the outgoing Lexus Enform system. However, the original trademark filing for Lexus Enform was verbose and detailed, whereas the LBX trademarks are simply for “automobiles and structural parts thereof”.