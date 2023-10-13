Lexus Files New Trademark Application For Four New Models

Lexus has filed four new trademark applications with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. These trademark applications were discovered by The Lexus EV Forum, and the names include LF-ZC, LF-ZL, LF-ZV, and LF-ZA. All applications were filed under Nice Classification 12, which covers "automobiles and structural parts thereof."

These applications coincide nicely with Lexus' promise to push the boundaries of the electrified experience at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show from October 26 to November 5.