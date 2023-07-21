Lexus Files Trademark For All Electric Three Row TZ SUV

Toyota might be developing a new Lexus-branded three-row electric SUV. The Japanese carmaker filed four new trademark applications with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPA) on July 19, 2023, for different versions of the Lexus TZ, as per the Lexus RX Owners forum.

The brand is hoping to trademark four names, including TZ450e and TZ550e. If you’re familiar with Toyota and Lexus nomenclature, you’d know that ‘Z’ connotes BEVs. Toyota has the bZ4X, while Lexus has the RZ 450e, the electric alternative to the RX.

The brand recently introduced the 2024 Lexus TX, a swanky gas-powered three-row SUV that shares its GA-K platform with the Toyota Grand Highlander and slots between the RX and the GX. The new TZ could be the TX’s pure electric counterpart.