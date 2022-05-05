Lexus Finalizes 800 Volt Architecture But The RZ 450e EV Won't Get It

With the launch of the 2023 RZ 450e EV coming soon, Lexus will finally have a dedicated production electric vehicle in the lineup.

But Toyota's luxury arm has bigger plans for its electric future and has disclosed that it has already finished work on an 800-volt electrical architecture.

Speaking with Green Car Reports, Lexus chief engineer Takashi Watanabe admitted that the high-voltage architecture has been finalized, but said that not all Lexus and Toyota EVs will get it. For example, the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e runs at about 400 volts.

According to Watanabe, the reason for that is the relationship between the battery capacity and charging. He said that larger battery packs warrant the faster electrical architecture and charge rates, and that's something that will be considered on a "case-by-case basis."