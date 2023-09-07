Lexus Follows Porsche On The Celebrity Hunt And Announces She Will Be The Face Of The 2024 GX SUV, For Her Upcoming Tour. Who Is It?

Lexus, renowned for its commitment to crafting luxurious experiences, is delighted to announce an exciting collaboration that merges the worlds of music and automotive excellence. As we embark on a thrilling journey, Lexus proudly presents itself as the automotive sponsor of the highly anticipated tour.



The Renaissance World Tour, featuring Beyoncé. This partnership showcases Lexus' dedication to creating extraordinary moments of discovery and delight, tailor-made for discerning individuals like you.



Beyoncé, is a global sensation. But does she match with Lexus and the upcoming 2024 GX SUV?



WHO did it better? Porsche with Dua Lipa or Lexus teaming with Beyoncé?

















