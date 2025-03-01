Lexus Goes Bonkers With A $13,850 Price Increase On 2025 LX SUV

The Lexus LX is entering the 2025 model year with massive changes in its lineup. The premium twin of the global-spec Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - and America's only access to the venerable full-phat LC nameplate - gets a trimmed range for its gas-only LX 600 and a new hybrid LX 700h. Most importantly, the lineup revamp saw a huge increase in the LX's pricing, with the starting sticker price stepping beyond the six-figure mark. The base variant for the 2025 model year is now the 600 Premium, which received a $5,985 price hike. The $106,850 starting sticker means that the Lexus LX's price of admission has significantly increased by a whopping $13,935. Every other LX 600 model gets an increase of up to $6,725, while the previous Ultra-Luxury range-topper has been reassigned to the new hybrid LX 700h, skyrocketing the most expensive Lexus' price tag even before options.



