Lexus Goes INCOGNITO With V8 Powered 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport. Is It The BEST Looking IS Ever?

Last month, Lexus ushered in what it's calling the IS F Sport Performance label, and with it, introduced the line on the 2022 IS 500 F Sport Performance. On Friday, the company shared a special batch of these cars to mark the arrival in the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition. Yes, it's a mouthful of a name, I am aware, but I don't call the shots at Lexus.



What is this car? A seriously limited-production vehicle with just 500 planned. Also, North Americans are the only ones who will receive the IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition. It's a safe bet most of them will end up in the US.



The special edition isn't tremendously different than the standard IS 500, but it does looks really damn good with a few extra touches. Notably, the car rides on a set of 19-inch BBS wheels, which also shave 12 pounds from the IS 500's final weight. The color, named Incognito, is exclusive to the F Sport Performance Launch Edition as well and really emphasizes the black wheels and other accents.









