Lexus Has It's Work Cut Out For It If It Is Going To Dominate The EV Race

Every automaker right now is developing fully electric vehicles and many are already selling them, though not in significant numbers. Tesla and Polestar are two exceptions. But this is going to change significantly over the next several years and it's vital for carmakers to lay the groundwork. Some are doing so faster than others and if you snooze, you lose. Take Lexus, for example.

The Japanese luxury brand did manage to sell an all-time high of 260,000 electrified vehicle sales last year but this also accounts for hybrids and plug-in hybrids. The UX 300e, the only pure EV so far which isn't sold in the US (though the UX is available here as a hybrid and pure combustion-engined model), consisted of just 5,800 examples of that total, or less than 1 percent of all Lexus global sales in 2021.