Lexus Holds Off On New RZ Yoke Steering Wheel Technology

The Lexus RZ's steering yoke and steer-by-wire system is considered by many as its coolest feature, but fans of the brand and its tech will have to wait to optionally get their hands on it as the Japanese automaker refuses to launch the tech until it exceeds all expectations. At the international press launch of the first dedicated Lexus BEV and the first EV from the brand to be sold in the US, engineers and executives from the company explained to CarBuzz the reasoning behind the delay. The first thing to clear up is that this is not an issue of the tech not being usable or reliable. "There's nothing wrong with it," and Sakiko Aono, Manager of Lexus Product Marketing. Instead, the automaker simply wants to make sure the tech is "perfect" before it reaches customers.



