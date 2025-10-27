Lexus Hot Hatch Gets A Manual Transmission - But You Can't Have It

The United States is Lexus's largest market. Exporting more expensive cars to America is why Toyota created the Lexus brand in the first place. It's rare that Lexus would develop a car without plans to offer it stateside. Only two current Lexus models are not sold in the United States. One of the is the LM, which is a very JDM-looking luxury hybrid minivan. The other is the LBX. The LBX is a super-small city crossover. Such a car normally wouldn't rouse major interest from American car enthusiasts. However, the Lexus LBX has a track-focused Morizo RR edition that would be one of the first names on any American forbidden fruit list. The LBX is essentially a fancier Lexus version of Toyota's coolest hot hatch. And it can come, incredibly enough in 2025, with a six-speed manual transmission.



