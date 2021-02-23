Lexus IS 500 Vs The Germans - On Paper It Should Mop Up But Why Doesn't It?

It's official, folks. Lexus is putting its 5.0-liter V8 back into the IS sports sedan. Now, it's time to see how the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance stacks up to the competition. You might be tempted to pair it up against elite stuff like the BMW M3, Mercedes-AMG C63, and the new Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and you'd be correct if this were a full F. But this isn't a full IS F.



According to Lexus, its new F Sport Performance line was created to go toe-to-toe with other "mid-performance" luxury car ranges like BMW's M Performance and Audi's S-prefix cars. Hence, we'll be comparing it with the BMW M340i (rear-drive, just like the IS 500), Mercedes-AMG's C43, and the Audi S4. And before you go accusing Lexus of segment-based sandbagging, keep in mind that since Lexus had the "mid-performers" in mind when calibrating the IS 500's performance, it'll probably have those same cars in mind when setting the new V8 IS's price as well.





