Lexus IS500 vs BMW M340i: Which One Is More Show Than Go?

Ever since Lexus killed off its IS F performance sedan in 2014, car enthusiasts have been begging for the company to bring it back. Though it's not a direct replacement, the new 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance is the closest thing we've had to an IS F since the original. In fact, the two even share the same 5.0-liter V8 engine. But before we start calling the IS 500 a BMW M3 fighter like the original IS F, it's important to look at the car through a different lens.

Lexus has explained that the IS 500 is the first model to sit a new spot in its lineup called F Sport Performance, slotting above the appearance-only F Sport line but below the F performance cars. This puts the IS 500 in a different class than the IS F competed in back in 2007. Instead of competing with the BMW M3, it competes with the lesser BMW M340i.