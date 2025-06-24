Lexus Issues Final Edition For V8 Powered LC

Even in an industry increasingly ruled by electrification and downsizing, the allure of a naturally aspirated V8 still manages to hold its ground, if only for a little while longer. Lexus is continuing its farewell tour for the engine that helped shape its performance identity with new limited-run editions that mark the end of an era. Lexus recently introduced the RC F Final Edition and IS 500 Climax Edition in Japan, both swan songs for the brand’s non-electrified V8 lineup. Now, according to a report out of Japan, the V8-powered LC 500 is next in line for retirement. But before it leaves, Lexus reportedly plans to send it off with a special edition.



