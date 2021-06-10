Lexus Kicks Some German HEINIE In Latest Sales Race. Are You IMPRESSED?

The chip shortage has helped Lexus kick some German butt and keep them still in the lead in the USA.



Toyota Motor Corp.’s premium Lexus brand outsold its German rivals in the U.S. luxury market in the third quarter, a sign it’s navigating the global chip shortage more deftly than competitors.



Lexus sold 81,093 vehicles in the quarter, led by its RX and NX SUVs, which accounted for more than half its deliveries in the period. BMW AG, which counts on its Spartanburg, South Carolina, plant for popular crossovers like the X3 and X5, delivered 75,619 vehicles. It’s still leading the four biggest luxury carmakers in 2021 sales through September.







Source: Car company statements and Bloomberg





