Lexus Kills Off Long Running RC And RC F Models After 11 Years

Lexus is preparing to bid farewell to the RC and RC F coupes, rolling out limited “Final Edition” trims in Japan to mark the occasion. These special send-offs will be capped at 200 units each, as production of both models winds down by November 2025. Both Final Edition variants feature a distinctive specification with exclusive interior and exterior details.

The RC Final Edition stands out with 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels finished in “sputtering paint,” red brake calipers, and black mirror caps accented with smoked inserts. Meanwhile, the flashier RC F Final Edition steps things up with 19-inch BBS forged alloy wheels in a sleek Metal Star Gloss Black finish, paired with red brake calipers for a sporty touch. Beyond the smoked mirror accents, the RC F flaunts carbon fiber bodywork, including the splitter, side skirts, diffuser, active rear wing, and roof.