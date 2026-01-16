Lexus LC 500 Or Porsche 911 - Would Either One Of These Sports Cars Land In Your Driveway?

When it comes to sports cars, no nameplate has gained more of a reputation than the Porsche 911. Yes, we know that is a strong claim, but since its release in 1965 in the U.S.A., it has grown from strength to strength and become the go-to for many deep-pocketed on-road and track grin-seekers. It is a bona fide icon. However, it is not alone in the high-end sports car market, and the Lexus LC 500 has spent the last eight years on the 911's heels, bringing its own bag of tricks to the sports car segment. Both are very different sports cars at heart, and both get the job done in their own ways. This is why we are drilling into how the Porsche 911 and Lexus LC 500 bring sports car performance to the market, how they compare, and what sets them apart.



