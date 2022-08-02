Lexus LC Recieves Aggressive Rear Wing In Australia

The Lexus LC is now available in Europe with an aviation-inspired rear wing, as a result of the collaboration between Lexus and Yoshihide “Yoshi” Muroya, a Japanese aerobatic and race pilot. The rear wing made of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic is part of the Lexus Bespoke Build program and will be available in limited quantities. This is not the first time we come across this component which debuted in the Japan-only Lexus LC Aviation special edition in October 2020 before appearing on the US-spec Lexus LC Inspiration Series (January 2021) and the UK-spec Lexus LC Black Inspiration (October 2021). Even Australians had access to a few units of the Inspiration Series so it was time for Europeans to get it as well.



