Lexus LFA Concept Breaks Cover!

Lexus presents the world premiere of the Lexus LFA Concept BEV sports car



* World premiere of the Lexus LFA Concept

* A BEV sports car concept designed to embody Lexus’ “Discover Immersion” and exceed customers’ expectations

* Concept shares core technologies and aspirations with the GR GT and GR GT3 while exploring the potential of BEV sports cars



Lexus today presented the world premiere of the Lexus LFA Concept, a study for a battery electric vehicle (BEV) sports car.



Born from the strong conviction of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, that certain car-making techniques and skills must be preserved and passed on to the next generation, the Lexus LFA Concept is a BEV sports car concept model being developed alongside TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s GR GT and GR GT3.



Following in the footsteps of the Toyota 2000GT and Lexus LFA, the Lexus LFA Concept embodies Toyota’s “Shikinen Sengu” principle of techniques and skills being passed on by car-making veterans to a younger generation so they can be learned and evolved. While pursuing both driving performance and styling excellence, Lexus is striving in a “one-team” effort to create a BEV sports car that exceeds its customers’ expectations.

Lexus intends to continue taking on the challenges of the future of car-making through ever-more refined electrification technologies and inherited techniques and skills.



A next-generation BEV sports car that shares the aspirations behind the GR GT and GR GT3



The Lexus LFA Concept is a next-generation sports car concept model that embodies, along with the GR GT and GR GT3, Toyota’s “Shikinen Sengu”. Centred on the three key elements of a low centre of gravity, low weight with high rigidity and the pursuit of aerodynamic performance, it shares the techniques and skills used in developing the GR GT and GR GT3 while exploring potential that is unique to BEVs.



Lexus began with elements such as a light, high-rigidity all-aluminium body frame and an ideal driving position that enhances the sense of unity between car and driver. Lexus, a leader in vehicle electrification, has given form to a sports car that is fit for the electrification era with a desire to deliver driving pleasure and demonstrate the potential of BEV sports cars. Its pursuit of optimal BEV packaging has resulted in a fusion of high-level driving performance, stemming from the GR GT and GR GT3, and timeless styling that will prevail well into the next generation.



The model name “LFA” is not bound to vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. It symbolises a vehicle that embodies technologies its engineers should preserve and pass on to the next generation. From the past to the future: the Lexus LFA Concept is a testament to how Lexus is preserving and passing on the value of sports cars and car-making knowledge so they can be retained and evolved.



“Discover Immersion”—a new immersive driving experience



The thrill of driving is a constant value in the appeal of sports cars, even as times change. The Lexus LFA Concept is conceived as a car that can enable deeper and purer enjoyment of that quality, drawing the driver into an immersive experience like no other before. This is the essence of “Discover Immersion”.



The sense of immersion was born from the pursuit of achieving a high level of fusion between aerodynamic performance and sculptural beauty. The cockpit, centred on an ideal driving position, has been refined down to the minutest details. The harmony of function and beauty in the overall design transforms operation into an extension of the driver’s consciousness, deeply immersing them in the driving experience



Highly flexible packaging and beautifully balanced styling made possible by being a BEV



The Lexus LFA Concept pursues a refined styling balance of timeless value that will prevail well into the next generation. Using the all-aluminum body frame of the GR GT as its base has resulted in a form that maximises sports car performance. At the same time, its low, flowing nose-to-rear silhouette inherits the Lexus LFA’s sculptural beauty while displaying classic coupe proportions. It presents a new ideal sports car form with universal appeal that transcends boundaries of nations, cultures and time, and stirs the heart.



An immersive cockpit created by the ideal driving position



The immersive cockpit features the same ideal driving position as the GR GT and GR GT3, enhancing the sense of unity between car and driver to deliver unprecedented driving pleasure.



The interior has been crafted with simplicity throughout, with functional components located around the driver, generating a sense of anticipation. The steering wheel has been designed for sports car use, eliminating the need for changing the hand grip as you turn, while the layout of the switches makes blind-touch operation possible for intuitive vehicle control. Overall, the minimalist approach weaves together the appeal of mechanical design and a simple interior space to create a uniquely immersive environment.



Lexus LFA Concept

The Lexus LFA Concept is a BEV sports car concept model, the exterior and interior of which were revealed as the “Lexus Sport Concept” at Monterey Car Week and the Japan Mobility Show in 2025. It is now being announced anew with partial specifications and a new name.











