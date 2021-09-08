Lexus LFA Nürburgring Goes On The Auction Block - Will It Hold It's Value Or Crash And Burn?

One of just 25 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package models delivered in the U.S. is heading to the RM Sotheby's Aug. 14 auction as part of Monterey Car Week.

Designed to sharpen up the LFA's performance even further, the Nürburgring Package added more-aggressive aerodynamic elements, including a larger front spoiler, dive planes, and a large fixed rear wing.

The LFA's 4.8-liter V-10 also got a 10-horsepower bump, to 562 hp, while shifts from the 6-speed single-clutch automated gearbox were quickened by 0.15 second, per Lexus. When the Nürburgring Package was unveiled at the 2011 Geneva motor show, Lexus said this allowed the 3.7-second 0-62 mph time and 202 mph top speed to remain unchanged, despite the extra drag from the aero elements.