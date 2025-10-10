Lexus LFA Successor To Arrive In Just A Few Days

Do you remember the numerous spy shots of the Lexus LFA's successor that have graced our screens these past few months? Well, the wait is almost over, as the Japanese automaker recently hinted that the all-new supercar might be due next week. A post on X from @toyota_pr reveals a few teaser images of a sign at the Fuji Speedway racetrack in Japan, and one of the vehicles showcased is the Lexus LFA's successor. In the brand's own words, "the right one is the 2000GT, next to it is the LFA, and next to that is…?" Why, the new supercar, of course, which quite surprisingly, does not seem to have been marketed as the Lexus LFR.



